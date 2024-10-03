WNBA first-rounder Nika Muhl stretchered off court after freak injury in overseas game

Seattle Storm first-round pick Nika Muhl was seen stretchered off the court on Thursday after suffering an apparent knee injury while playing in the FIBA SuperCup Women title game.

Muhl, who was playing for Besiktas J.K. against Fenerbahçe SK in Turkey, was coming down with a rebound when her left leg buckled on the court. She grabbed her knee in immediate pain while everyone on the court looked concerned.

The injury, which came three minutes into the third quarter, saw trainers quickly go out to help Muhl. However, the crowd and broadcast heard just how painful the injury was.

"Oh my God," Muhl was heard saying. "Don't touch it!"

Muhl was stretchered off the court but would be seen on her team's bench after the game. She did not return to play, and her left knee was wrapped in a bandage.

Muhl finished the game with 11 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals for Besiktas.

As both teams shook hands after the game, players from Fenerbahçe walked over to Muhl to offer their support.

That included Gabby Williams, who played with Muhl on the Storm this season. Muhl was seen with tears in her eyes after an embrace with Williams.

It was determined that Muhl tore her ACL, which prematurely ends her first season overseas. Besitkas J.K. announced Muhl was joining the team for its 2024-2025 season in the KBSL.

Muhl played limited minutes for Seattle this year as she acknowledged needing to earn her role on the team over more experienced WNBA players. She averaged 3.6 minutes per game.

