WNBA first-rounder Nika Muhl stretchered off court after freak injury in overseas game

Muhl heard telling trainers, 'Don't touch it!' as players show concern during game in Turkey

Seattle Storm first-round pick Nika Muhl was seen stretchered off the court on Thursday after suffering an apparent knee injury while playing in the FIBA SuperCup Women title game.

Muhl, who was playing for Besiktas J.K. against Fenerbahçe SK in Turkey, was coming down with a rebound when her left leg buckled on the court. She grabbed her knee in immediate pain while everyone on the court looked concerned.

The injury, which came three minutes into the third quarter, saw trainers quickly go out to help Muhl. However, the crowd and broadcast heard just how painful the injury was. 

Nika Muhl speaks to reporters

Nika Muhl speaks in an interview after being selected by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"Oh my God," Muhl was heard saying. "Don't touch it!"

Muhl was stretchered off the court but would be seen on her team's bench after the game. She did not return to play, and her left knee was wrapped in a bandage.

Muhl finished the game with 11 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals for Besiktas. 

Nika Muhl walks off court

Seattle Storm's Nika Muhl, left, and Sami Whitcomb walk off the court after a game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

As both teams shook hands after the game, players from Fenerbahçe walked over to Muhl to offer their support. 

That included Gabby Williams, who played with Muhl on the Storm this season. Muhl was seen with tears in her eyes after an embrace with Williams.

It was determined that Muhl tore her ACL, which prematurely ends her first season overseas. Besitkas J.K. announced Muhl was joining the team for its 2024-2025 season in the KBSL.

Nika Muhl looks on court

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Muhl played limited minutes for Seattle this year as she acknowledged needing to earn her role on the team over more experienced WNBA players. She averaged 3.6 minutes per game.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.