Wife of Senators’ Claude Giroux says GPS shows NHL star’s stolen car ‘actively driving’

It was a rough morning in the Giroux household Wednesday.

Ryanne Giroux, the wife of Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux, took to social media to reveal that the NHL star’s car was apparently stolen, and GPS tracking appeared to show the vehicle on the move as she posted her update.

"Good morning Ottawa! [Giroux’s] car was stolen last night and is currently actively driving… unable to get ahold of Ottawa Police until 10am… looking for other suggestions/to hear from other people in Ontario who have sadly had to deal with this recently," she said in a post on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giroux, 36, responded to the news with a simple emoji expressing his frustration.

Ryanne Giroux tagged the police in her post. The department responded that an officer "has been dispatched."

"We're sorry to hear this. With any crime in progress, call 911 at the time of the incident. We understand an officer has been dispatched."

NHL LEGEND JAROMÍR JÁGR, 52, ANNOUNCES PLANS TO FINALLY RETIRE FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY

She posted an update that police were working the case and that they initially called 911 but weren’t positive that the stolen car was an "emergency."

"Not banking on ever seeing that car again but stay tuned," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giroux has spent the majority of his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers. He was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2022 and signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Senators the following season.