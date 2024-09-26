Expand / Collapse search
Ottawa Senators

Wife of Senators’ Claude Giroux says GPS shows NHL star’s stolen car ‘actively driving’

'Not banking on ever seeing that car again,' Giroux's wife said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
It was a rough morning in the Giroux household Wednesday.

Ryanne Giroux, the wife of Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux, took to social media to reveal that the NHL star’s car was apparently stolen, and GPS tracking appeared to show the vehicle on the move as she posted her update. 

Claude Giroux family

Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the scoreboard with wife Ryanne and son Gavin during a pregame ceremony honoring Giroux's 1,000th NHL game as a member of the Flyers prior to a game against the Nashville Predators at the Wells Fargo Center March 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Good morning Ottawa! [Giroux’s] car was stolen last night and is currently actively driving… unable to get ahold of Ottawa Police until 10am… looking for other suggestions/to hear from other people in Ontario who have sadly had to deal with this recently," she said in a post on X.

Giroux, 36, responded to the news with a simple emoji expressing his frustration. 

Ryanne Giroux tagged the police in her post. The department responded that an officer "has been dispatched." 

"We're sorry to hear this. With any crime in progress, call 911 at the time of the incident. We understand an officer has been dispatched."

Claude Giroux looks on

Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena.  (Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports)

She posted an update that police were working the case and that they initially called 911 but weren’t positive that the stolen car was an "emergency." 

"Not banking on ever seeing that car again but stay tuned," she added. 

Claude Giroux celebrates

Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.  (Timothy T. Ludwig/USA Today Sports)

Giroux has spent the majority of his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers. He was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2022 and signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Senators the following season.

