White Sox slash next year's season-ticket prices amid one of the worst seasons in MLB history

The Chicago White Sox announced big season-ticket price cuts on Wednesday. Then just hours later, Yankees captain Aaron Judge hit his historic 300th career home run against them.

When the Yankees won 10-2, it marked Chicago's 93rd loss of the season. With 93 losses halfway through August, the White Sox are entering coveted territory with the worst teams in baseball history.

Currently, the White Sox are on pace to finish 38-124. If they did, that would beat the 1962 New York Mets – the first year of the team's existence – for the most losses in a single season. This comes after a 101-loss season in 2023.

And so, attendance has struggled. The team has the fourth-lowest average attendance in the majors this year at 18,307 per game, which is down from 21,405 last year.

And now, the team's senior vice president and chief revenue and marketing officer, Brooks Boyer, admits they simply have to cut prices for season-ticket holders next year.

"It’s going to be a little bit different, understanding what has transpired here overall the last couple of years," Boyer told reporters on Wednesday. "After looking at that, understanding where we are organizationally, we thought it was important that it’s something we do for our season-ticket holders who have been very loyal to us."

The team's failings resulted in the firing of manager Pedro Grifol, who was replaced with interim manager Grady Sizemore. Fans who spent the money to see the team possibly win a series against the first-place Yankees on Wednesday night got to see Sizemore make the decision to intentionally walk Juan Soto to set up Judge with two men on in a 6-2 game.

Judge made them all pay for Sizemore's decision, belting his 300th career home run to extend the Yankees' lead to 9-2.

Chicago was officially eliminated from winning the American League Central after Tuesday's loss, mathematically clinching more losses than the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

This means that even if the Guardians were to lose every game for the next month and a half until the end of the season and the White Sox won every game, then Chicago would still have more losses.

Realistically speaking though, Chicago is on pace to finish 59 games out of first place, which actually would not be the most in a season. That record belongs to the 1906 Boston Braves, who finished 66.5 games back.

But for any fans still interested, the first 2025 season-ticket payment is due Sept. 30. Boyer added that the team is sending out invoices this week because it prefers to know what its season-ticket base will be so it "can make some decisions" in the offseason.