Vikings create havoc for Daniel Jones; Giants falter in front of organization's legends

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones probably wishes he had his Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings back Sunday.

Jones was 22-for-42 passing for 186 yards and two interceptions in the 28-6 loss.

One of the interceptions came on a lackadaisical screen play. Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel timed the route just right and intercepted the pass, returning it for a touchdown.

The play drew a ton of criticism for the Giants and Jones.

"I was trying to get the ball out to (Wan’Dale Robinson) there on the screen. I'll look at it and see if I can get it out quicker.," Jones said of the play.

Only kicker Graham Gano scored points for the G-Men. He was 2-for-2 on the day.

The Vikings blew the doors off the Giants on the offensive side of the ball. Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold was 19 of 24 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor each had a touchdown catch. Jefferson caught four passes for 59 yards. Nailor’s lone catch was a 21-yard touchdown. Running back Aaron Jones, signed in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers, scooted for another score and had 94 rushing yards.

The Giants faltered as the organization celebrated the start of its 100th season.

Giants legends like Eli Manning, Lawrence Taylor and a host of others gathered at MetLife Stadium to celebrate the start of the new season. The Giants wore 100th anniversary throwback jerseys to commemorate the start of the franchise.

Taylor was named the best player in Giants history before the start of the season. Roosevelt Brown, Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Michael Strahan rounded out the top five.