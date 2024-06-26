US soccer star Alex Morgan 'disappointed' by Olympics snub: 'Close to my heart'

American soccer star Alex Morgan was left off the Olympic roster in a shocking decision announced Wednesday.

Morgan, who will turn 35 next week, responded to the news on social media, saying she was "disappointed" by the outcome.

"Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage. This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest," she wrote in a post on X.

"In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG"

The 18-player roster was announced Wednesday and will include eight players who participated in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Team USA earned the bronze medal, finishing behind Canada and Sweden.

It also includes 10 players from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup team .

"Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor, and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices, especially considering how hard everyone has worked over the past 10 months," head coach Emma Hayes said in a statement.

"Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected, and I’m looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the send-off matches and then onto France. These are great opportunities for us to continue to show the progress we are making."

Four other players — Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune and Lynn Williams — were named as alternates.

Morgan missed more than a month with the San Diego Wave after she injured her left ankle April 19. She also missed a match last weekend with an excused absence.

The United States has won four Olympic gold medals, more than any other team, but has not won gold since the 2012 London Games. The women’s national team fell to No. 5 in the latest FIFA rankings, its lowest ranking ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.