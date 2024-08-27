US senators call out NBA's relationship with Rwanda dictator Paul Kagame: 'Putting profit over principle'

Two United States senators have accused the NBA of "putting profit over principle," which was detailed in a letter sent to commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday.

The letter sent by Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) to the NBA commissioner comes after an ESPN report detailed the league’s relationship with Rwandan dictator Paul Kagame.

While the league needed Kagame’s help to build its first league outside North America with the Basketball Africa League, ESPN’s article pointed out how the NBA had to look past human rights abuses that the dictator is responsible for in Rwanda.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blackburn and Merkley’s letter said the NBA has "long positioned itself as a beacon of social justice, but it continues to develop "relationships with dictators and despots."

"Anyone who dares to question Kagame’s rule – whether it be opposition candidates or the free press – is jailed, disappeared or brutally murdered," the letter reads, via ESPN.

ZAIRE WADE ON PLAYING PRO BASKETBALL IN AFRICA, TEAMING UP WITH HALL OF FAME DAD DWYANE WADE IN BUSINESS

The senators also questioned the NBA’s relationship with China, which has long been in a state of controversy. It’s been reported that league owners all allegedly have over $10 billion invested in China, while former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom has publicly ridiculed the league for its relationship.

Kanter Freedom previously called out Silver for purportedly cozying up to the Chinese Communist Party, while turning a blind eye to the human rights abuses and treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the country.

In the letter, Blackburn and Merkley both want Silver to answer a series of questions, which include outlining "the scope of the NBA’s relationship with the Rwandan government," and describing how the league will improve the lives of Rwanda’s people.

"The conversations that we've had with Paul Kagame have all been about improving the lives of Rwandan people," NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told ESPN. "How can we create, how can we inspire and connect people through the game of basketball to make Rwandan peoples' lives better."

Despite what the NBA is doing in conversations with Kagame, Blackburn and Merkley don’t believe it’s a good business plan to be dealing with a dictator.

"Playing ball with dictators and brutal regimes should not be the NBA’s business model," the letter concludes. "Instead, the league should use its influence to advocate for governance reforms, including respect for the rule of law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Basketball Africa League was founded in 2019 by the NBA and International Basketball Federation (FIBA), with a season that runs from March to May. The current format has 12 teams, and a total of 24 teams from 19 countries have played in the league since it started.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.