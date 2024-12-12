UNC alum files for 2-word trademark after Bill Belichick becomes head coach

A new era has begun in North Carolina, and one former Tar Heel student is looking to make big bucks because of it.

Bill Belichick was introduced as UNC's head football coach on Thursday - initial reports were scoffed at, but alas, it is all real.

Well, now that Belichick is wearing the light blue, a UNC alum has filed a trademark to commemorate the historic moment.

Anthony Proscia, who graduated in 2000, has filed for a trademark for the term "Chapel Bill," of course, a play on the location of the school, according to TMZ.

The school actually used the phrase on X on Thursday when Belichick arrived at the facility for his press conference.

Proscia told TMZ that he would allow the school or Belichick to have the trademark or license apparel under it, but he will most definitely be using it for merchandise himself.

It is Belichick's first college gig after spending nearly 50 years on NFL sidelines, and despite winning eight Super Bowls, he called the UNC gig a "dream come true."

"​​I’ve always wanted to coach in college football," Belichick said. "It just never really worked out. Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK. But this is really a dream come true."

Belichick interviewed for at least two NFL jobs this past offseason after he and the New England Patriots parted ways after 24 years - Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Pats.

