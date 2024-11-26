Ukrainian boxing champ, whose brother is mayor of Kyiv, rips Joe Rogan for 'repeating Russian propaganda'

A Ukranian boxing champion is at odds with Joe Rogan's claim that the Biden administration could "potentially start World War III" regarding Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Rogan recently ripped the Biden administration for its handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict — the podcaster said that the administration's call for Ukraine to use American missiles to strike Russia is a sign that they are "about to start World War III."

Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv, replied with a video on X that he captioned, simply, "@joerogan, I disagree."

"You talk about these American weapons being sent to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the Third World War, so let me tell you that you’re repeating Russian propaganda," Klitschko said. "Putin’s Russia is in trouble, so they want to scare you and people like you. His war was supposed to last three days. It has lasted three years thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of us Ukrainians. So you’re using the only weapon that Putin really intends to use, propaganda, and this weapon really weakens our democracies."

It appeared that Klitschko then mistook a fan account for Rogan, as the fan account wrote, "Does this make sense to anyone or just an attempt to get on the podcast?" Klitschko reposted that, challenging Rogan to get him on the podcast, although the message wasn't publicly sent to Rogan.

"Fear Factor = Offering a public opinion about a nation, but not able to discuss your opinion and facts with another public figure of the nation you had the opinion about. We would only meet in the podcast ring not in the boxing ring. Let’s do it! What are you waiting for?" Klitschko wrote.

Biden's decision was spurred by the Russian decision to invite 10,000 North Korean soldiers into the fight against Ukraine in Kursk. A second official told Fox News that it is unclear if Biden plans to approve the use of the missiles outside the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said the U.S.'s approval of such missile strikes would constitute an act of war.

