©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC star Israel Adesanya appears to spit on man during road rage incident: ‘I dare you to try me’

Adesanya told the man 'I get paid for this s---' as he prepared for a fight

UFC star Israel Adesanya was caught on video during a road rage incident, where he appeared to spit at the man who confronted him in New Zealand. 

Known as "The Last Stylebender" in the Octagon, Adesanya looked like he was in a fighting stance as a man in an all-black outfit confronted him outside his vehicle. 

During the altercation, Adesanya could be heard shouting, ‘Try me. Yeah, I get paid for this s---."

Israel Adesanya

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya attends the No Limit Fight Night at Margaret Court Arena on May 24, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Then, Adesanya started to shout expletives toward the man, who continued to bark back at him. 

"F--- off. Go drive your beat-up f---ing s---," Adesanya said to the man, referencing his vehicle, which was out of frame. "…F--- you, b----."

As the vehicle of the person videotaping the incident began to pull away, Adesanya was heard saying, "I pray for you to try me," before spitting in the man’s direction. He continued to repeat the phrase before the video cut off. 

Israel Adesanya looks up

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria prepares to fight Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The situation came about after the man in question started "calling him the N-word," and even challenged him to a fight, a source close to the fighter told TMZ Sports.

Luckily for both parties, the altercation was never physical. 

Adesanya is coming off another title-fight loss in UFC 305, falling to Dricus Du Plessis in the middleweight bout, for back-to-back losses for Adesanya. 

Israel Adesanya at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya attends the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

While his future in UFC remains in question, the 35-year-old says that he does not plan to retire after this loss and looks forward to his next fight whenever it may come. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.