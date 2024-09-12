Tyreek Hill has no plans to kneel, call to defund police after incident with officers

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will be back in action on Thursday night to take on the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal divisional matchup early in the season.

After Hill’s incident with police last weekend and the bodycam footage that was released to the public earlier in the week, fans may think a protest could be coming on the sideline for the Dolphins. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Hill addressed the incident with reporters on Wednesday. He said he wants the officer placed on administrative duties fired, but said the incident hasn’t been tough to separate from what he has to do on the field.

"Not for real because like I said, I’m not going to mix the two," the star wide receiver said. "I’m not going to take a knee. I’m not going to ask to defund the police. I’m not going to protest.

"I’m not going to do any of that when it comes to being inside of this football, because this is my therapy. Football is my therapy – this is how I get away from a lot of stuff. This is how I separate myself from past traumas in my life. So no, I’m not going to mix the two."

Hill admitted he wished he could have done things a little differently in the incident.

Kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice became a flashpoint in the NFL world during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement.

The protest has mostly subsided over the last few seasons, though some players have been seen sporadically taking the action.