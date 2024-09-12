Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has no plans to kneel, call to defund police after incident with officers

The bodycam footage of Hill's run-in with police was released Monday

Bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's detention before Dolphins game released

The Miami-Dade Police Department released bodycam footage of the incident involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will be back in action on Thursday night to take on the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal divisional matchup early in the season.

After Hill’s incident with police last weekend and the bodycam footage that was released to the public earlier in the week, fans may think a protest could be coming on the sideline for the Dolphins. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Tyreek Hill watches the ball

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill eyes a ball during a team practice session, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hill addressed the incident with reporters on Wednesday. He said he wants the officer placed on administrative duties fired, but said the incident hasn’t been tough to separate from what he has to do on the field.

"Not for real because like I said, I’m not going to mix the two," the star wide receiver said. "I’m not going to take a knee. I’m not going to ask to defund the police. I’m not going to protest. 

Tyreek Hill at a press conference

Tyreek Hill speaks to journalists following a team practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"I’m not going to do any of that when it comes to being inside of this football, because this is my therapy. Football is my therapy – this is how I get away from a lot of stuff. This is how I separate myself from past traumas in my life. So no, I’m not going to mix the two."

Hill admitted he wished he could have done things a little differently in the incident.

Kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice became a flashpoint in the NFL world during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement.

Colin Kaepernick kneels

San Francisco 49ers, from left, Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel on the sideline during the anthem before the Dallas Cowboys game at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 2, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The protest has mostly subsided over the last few seasons, though some players have been seen sporadically taking the action.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.