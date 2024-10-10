Twins announce plans to explore sale of team after 40 years under the Pohlad family

The Minnesota Twins are up for sale.

After 40 seasons owning the team, the Pohlad family said in a statement on social media Thursday they will explore a sale of the franchise.

"For the past 40 seasons, the Minnesota Twins have been part of our family’s heart and soul," Twins executive chair Joe Pohlad, a third-generation owner, said in a statement.

"This team is woven into the fabric of our lives, and the Twins community has become an extension of our family. The staff, the players, and most importantly, you, the fans – everyone who makes up this unbelievable organization – is part of that. We’ve never taken lightly the privilege of being stewards of this franchise," the statement read.

Under the Pohlad family’s ownership, the Twins won two World Series, in 1987 and 1991. The Twins won nine American Central Division titles and earned one wild card berth under their ownership.

"After months of thoughtful consideration, our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins. As we enter the next phase of this process, the time is right to make this decision public," the statement continued.

The Twins are coming off a season where they finished 82-80 but went 9-18 in September and ended up missing the playoffs.

Rocco Baldelli will remain the manager going into next season. He has managed the team for six seasons, leading the Twins to three AL Central titles.

Baldelli also led the Twins to a playoff series win in 2023, which was their first playoff series victory since 2002.

Despite having success in 2023, Pohlad ordered a spending cut that amounted to a nearly $30 million salary decrease because the team faced a loss in local television revenue due to the bankruptcy of cable network Bally Sports.

Pohlad said he recognizes the team's importance to the area, and that will be a consideration in the process.

"After four decades of commitment, passion, and countless memories, we are looking toward the future with care and intention – for our family, the Twins organization, and this community we love so much," the statement said.

The Twins have been in Minnesota since 1961, after the Washington Senators relocated to the Minneapolis area.

"We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region. Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans. You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn’t belong to any one family – it belongs to all of you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

