Travis Kelce 'probably the last guy' Chiefs need to worry about, NFL legend John Elway says

Travis Kelce’s slow start to the season has been an underlying storyline to start the 2024 NFL season, but Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway is unconcerned.

Even as Kelce has yet to find the end zone, Elway said the Kansas City Chiefs are still in a pretty good spot with three straight wins to start the season.

"I think the one thing Travis Kelce can say is they’re 3-0," Elway told Fox News Digital. "That’s the bottom line, as I’m sure that’s what would be his first answer, too, having known Travis and the fact that he’s a great player and has been for a long time. Now, we all get older, too, right? In our career, I think he’s 35 maybe now or somewhere in that area, bodies don’t react as well as they used to."

The legendary former Denver Broncos quarterback, who spoke to Fox News Digital after he was eliminated from "The Masked Singer," said the Chiefs tight end is likely the last player the Chiefs need to worry about.

"I think Travis is one of those guys, he’s going to be there in the end," Elway added. "Ultimately, they’re 3-0, and I think he’s probably the last guy they need to worry about because he’s been a great player, knows how to do it, plays great in big games, and they just continue to win.

"I’m sure that he is happy with his role where he is. I’m sure he’d probably like to catch more balls, but it’s hard to argue when you have a 3-0 start."

Kelce has another opportunity to get back in the end zone on Sunday when the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.