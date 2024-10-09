Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce mum on plans for Chiefs’ bye week after taking flight with Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift were reportedly spotted boarding a private jet on Tuesday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Karma is Travis Kelce's offseason distractions not catching up to him | The Facility Video

Karma is Travis Kelce's offseason distractions not catching up to him | The Facility

LeSean McCoy explains why he believes Travis Kelce's offseason distractions from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to filming Grotesquerie have not caught up to him this season.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a well-deserved bye week after starting the season off undefeated and Travis Kelce certainly has his time off well-planned out – but he’s not interested in sharing any details. 

During the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce asked his brother if he had anything planned for the week, which followed a big win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. 

Travis Kelce warms up

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce before the Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

"Of course I do," Travis said, before adding that he didn’t intend to reveal them unless those plans got leaked. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"No, but if any of it comes out, I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show." 

Kelce’s comments come just after the star tight end was pictured leaving Kansas City on a private jet with girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on Tuesday night, according to Page Six. 

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium the previous night after missing the Chiefs’ last two games. 

Taylor Swift arrives arrowhead stadium

Taylor Swift arrives for the Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHIEFS STAR IMPLORES TAYLOR SWIFT TO KEEP COMING TO GAMES

Swift is currently on break from her Eras Tour, which resumes with the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour's North American leg will then continue to New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 8.

According to reports, Swift and Kelce’s plane was headed to the East Coast. 

Taylor Swift and her dad

Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs' home game Monday night with her dad, Scott Swift, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs enter the bye week 5-0, and will return to action on Oct. 20 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. 

The Associated Press contributed to that report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.