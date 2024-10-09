Travis Kelce mum on plans for Chiefs’ bye week after taking flight with Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a well-deserved bye week after starting the season off undefeated and Travis Kelce certainly has his time off well-planned out – but he’s not interested in sharing any details.

During the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce asked his brother if he had anything planned for the week, which followed a big win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

"Of course I do," Travis said, before adding that he didn’t intend to reveal them unless those plans got leaked.

"No, but if any of it comes out, I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show."

Kelce’s comments come just after the star tight end was pictured leaving Kansas City on a private jet with girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on Tuesday night, according to Page Six.

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium the previous night after missing the Chiefs’ last two games.

Swift is currently on break from her Eras Tour, which resumes with the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour's North American leg will then continue to New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 8.

According to reports, Swift and Kelce’s plane was headed to the East Coast.

The Chiefs enter the bye week 5-0, and will return to action on Oct. 20 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to that report.