Travis Kelce bristles at watching Taylor Swift Christmas movie favorite: 'Don’t f---ing torture me'

Travis Kelce may be dating the most famous woman in the world in Taylor Swift, but it does not appear their relationship of more than a year has changed him too much.

Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife, called into the "New Heights" hotline during their latest episode on Wednesday. She wanted to nominate a movie for the next movie review and proposed the idea of Travis and Jason watching the movie "Love Actually" this Christmas season – a notable Taylor Swift favorite.

"'Love Actually’ is a tremendous movie that you can really sit down with your significant others and enjoy because it’s not like one of your significant others hasn’t asked you to watch it multiple times and you said no every time," she said, apparently referring to her husband. "So, this would be a great excuse to get you to watch it. OK, I hope you take this into consideration."

Travis appeared to be looking up the movie while Kylie’s voice played.

"I think we both can probably agree we’re not doing ‘Love Actually,'" Jason said.

"Yeah, probably not," Travis agreed. "I’ll do, like, a really good Christmas movie though."

When Kylie said she would come on if they reviewed "Love Actually," Travis did not think it would change anything about how they felt. Jason suggested he go on Kylie’s new podcast "Not Gonna Lie" and do the review.

"Yeah, don’t f---ing torture me. Torture your husband," Travis said. "I’m an innocent bystander here, Ky. Don’t f---ing come for me."

Travis said coming to know Hugh Grant, one of the stars of the film, has made some of his movies more enjoyable. Travis also made sure to say he didn’t say he "wouldn’t enjoy ‘Love Actually’" he just didn’t want to review it.

Swift is a fan of the Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley Christmas classic. She told Teen Vogue, "Did you ever watch the movie ‘Love Actually’ where Hugh Grant’s voiceover says, ‘If you look around, love actually is all around?’ That’s my favorite motto."

Kylie echoed Swift about 10 years later.

Jason and Travis then agreed they would review "Love Actually" after some pressure from their producer as well as a movie the fans of the show picked out.

Jason did make clear that he did not want anyone to submit "Die Hard" as a Christmas movie to review. He declared the Bruce Willis action thriller was "not a Christmas movie."