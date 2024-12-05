Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce bristles at watching Taylor Swift Christmas movie favorite: 'Don’t f---ing torture me'

'Love Actually' came up on the latest episode of 'New Heights'

Travis Kelce may be dating the most famous woman in the world in Taylor Swift, but it does not appear their relationship of more than a year has changed him too much.

Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife, called into the "New Heights" hotline during their latest episode on Wednesday. She wanted to nominate a movie for the next movie review and proposed the idea of Travis and Jason watching the movie "Love Actually" this Christmas season – a notable Taylor Swift favorite.

Taylor Swift Black Friday game

Recording artist Taylor Swift, right, and Donna Kelce arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 29, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

"'Love Actually’ is a tremendous movie that you can really sit down with your significant others and enjoy because it’s not like one of your significant others hasn’t asked you to watch it multiple times and you said no every time," she said, apparently referring to her husband. "So, this would be a great excuse to get you to watch it. OK, I hope you take this into consideration."

Travis appeared to be looking up the movie while Kylie’s voice played.

"I think we both can probably agree we’re not doing ‘Love Actually,'" Jason said. 

"Yeah, probably not," Travis agreed. "I’ll do, like, a really good Christmas movie though."

When Kylie said she would come on if they reviewed "Love Actually," Travis did not think it would change anything about how they felt. Jason suggested he go on Kylie’s new podcast "Not Gonna Lie" and do the review.

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after winning the Super Bowl as confetti falls to the ground

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate his Super Bowl win on the field together. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"Yeah, don’t f---ing torture me. Torture your husband," Travis said. "I’m an innocent bystander here, Ky. Don’t f---ing come for me."

Travis said coming to know Hugh Grant, one of the stars of the film, has made some of his movies more enjoyable. Travis also made sure to say he didn’t say he "wouldn’t enjoy ‘Love Actually’" he just didn’t want to review it.

Swift is a fan of the Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley Christmas classic. She told Teen Vogue, "Did you ever watch the movie ‘Love Actually’ where Hugh Grant’s voiceover says, ‘If you look around, love actually is all around?’ That’s my favorite motto."

Kylie echoed Swift about 10 years later.

Jason and Travis then agreed they would review "Love Actually" after some pressure from their producer as well as a movie the fans of the show picked out.

Love Actually UK film premiere

Actors Hugh Grant and Kiera Knightley attend the U.K. charity film premiere of "Love Actually" at The Odeon Leicester Square on Nov. 16, 2003 in London. (Getty)

Jason did make clear that he did not want anyone to submit "Die Hard" as a Christmas movie to review. He declared the Bruce Willis action thriller was "not a Christmas movie."

