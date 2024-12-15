Titans' T'Vondre Sweat impresses NFL fans with fumble recovery run, stiff arm on Bengals player

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat went viral on Sunday for his run back during a fumble recovery against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was trying to go down for a sack in the second quarter when he was hit and the ball was knocked out of his arms before he hit the ground. Sweat recovered the fumble and started to turn up the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sweat, who is 6-foot-4 and 366 pounds, was met by Bengals offensive lineman Alex Cappa and he hit him with a vicious stiff arm. Sweat returned the fumble 30 yards and set Tennessee up at their own 41-yard line.

Unfortunately, Titans quarterback Will Levis turned the ball over with a fumble of his own on the team’s next possession. It led to a touchdown pass from Burrow to defensive end Sam Hubbard and tied the game at 14 apiece with 5:13 to go in the first half.

JOE THEISMANN REVEALS HIS STANCE ON AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR'S CONTROVERSIAL HIT ON TREVOR LAWRENCE

It was the first fumble recovery of the defensive lineman’s career.

Sweat’s play was the talk of the NFL world.

The Titans selected Sweat in the second round of the 2024 draft out of Texas. He’s now played in 14 games for the Titans this season. He had 38 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup going into the matchup against the Bengals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cincinnati entered the game 5-8 and Tennessee was 3-10.