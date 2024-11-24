Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Titans stun Texans as battered Will Levis hangs in to help Tennessee win

Titans come up clutch in 4th quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A quarterback duel ensued between the Tennessee Titans’ Will Levis and the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud on Sunday in an AFC South clash, and the improbable occurred.

The Titans and Levis came away with the 32-27 win to move to 3-8 on the season.

Chig Okonkwo runs

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo runs past Texans safety Eric Murray after a catch to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The second-year quarterback threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine late in the first quarter to take a 10-7 lead. Then, on the first play of their drive with about 9:35 left in the game, Levis found Chig Okonkwo for a 70-yard touchdown pass. 

Tennessee’s big play gave them a 30-27 lead. Later, Titans linebacker Harold Landry III put the icing on the cake with a safety on Stroud at the 1:13 mark.

Levis was 18-of-24 with 278 passing yards. He was sacked eight times, fumbled the ball away and threw an interception but still got the Titans the win.

Tommy Togiai sacks Will Levis

Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis during the second half of an NFL football game, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Titans running back Tony Pollard ran for 119 yards on 24 carries. He scored a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Calvin Ridley led the team with five catches for 93 yards.

Tennessee’s defense gave Stroud a headache. Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and defensive back Jarvin Brownlee Jr. each picked off Stroud.

Stroud finished with two touchdown passes. He was 20-of-33 with 247 yards. He started the game with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cade Stover on their first drive. He then found Nico Collins for a five-yard touchdown pass.

But there was no offense from the Texans beyond that.

Houston cornerback Jimmie Ward took a Levis interception back 65 yards for a score in the third quarter. It gave the Texans a one-point lead. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbain added to it with a 54-yard field goal.

But the defense couldn’t make the play to stop Okonkwo from scoring. It proved to be the major difference-maker.

Nico Collins celebrates

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins celebrates his touchdown with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Collins had five catches for 92 yards. Stover had three catches for 26 yards.

Houston fell to 7-5 on the year.

