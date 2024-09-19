Titans' Will Levis changes cell phone number after it was leaked amid turbulent start: 'I got a lot of texts'

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is trying to silence the noise after a rough start to the season; however, that is a bit of a challenge when his biggest critics have his phone number.

Levis told reporters Wednesday that he would be changing his cell phone number after it somehow got leaked to the public.

"The thing I’m actually doing today is getting a new phone number. I don’t know how my number got out there with the fans, but I got a lot of texts," he said, via Main Street Nashville. "That’ll be nice to shut that part and put it behind me."

Levis’ second season in the NFL has not been off to a great start, and one can imagine what the context of the messages he received were.

He had five turnovers in the Titans’ first two games and was at the center of two costly fumbles, including this past weekend’s that had first-year coach Brian Callahan shouting a profanity at Levis in a moment captured on the television broadcast.

The other fumble resulted in a pick-6 for the Chicago Bears.

Aside from changing his number, Levis told reporters Wednesday that he has been avoiding social media all together.

"I just think that’s the healthiest way to go about it. I don’t want to or care to hear any of the things people say about me, and I’m just going to keep chugging along regardless of what they say. It sucks that the world is the way that it is, and I’m looking forward to having some privacy."

Callahan also spoke to reporters on Wednesday. He said he believes Levis has shown improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 but said there is a sense of urgency to fix their problems fast.

"That’s the nature of the NFL, especially in the early part of the season, is how quickly you can improve your team and what you do well," he said. "I'm really pleased with how he played for the most part, and that didn’t change after we watched the tape."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.