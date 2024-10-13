Titans' Calvin Ridley demands more targets early in game as frustration boils over

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley signed a massive contract with the team in the offseason and may have been thought of as the missing piece to take the passing game to the next level.

Ridley started the season with 13 total targets in the first two games. Ridley’s frustrations appeared to reach a new point Sunday as he received eight targets, including only three in the first half as Tennessee lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17. He didn’t have a catch.

Ridley suggested he felt like he wasn’t being called on enough early in the game, as most of his targets came in the second half.

"S---, I need some in the beginning of the f---ing game," Ridley said, per AtoZ Sports Nashville. "S--- is getting f---ing crazy for me. It is what it is. I sucked today. I got to be better, but I got to get the ball a little earlier in the game to f---ing be in the game and here with the team so I could play well also."

Ridley only had two catches on six targets in their last two games. The Titans were coming off of a bye week before taking the field against the Colts.

"It’s frustrating," he added. "Last couple weeks have been frustrating. Gotta get better."

Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million contract in the offseason after a resurgent year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

With the Jaguars, he had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the second time in his career he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving.

The Titans are 1-4 on the season.