Tennessee Titans

Titans' Calvin Ridley demands more targets early in game as frustration boils over

Ridley didn't have a catch on 8 targets vs Colts

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley signed a massive contract with the team in the offseason and may have been thought of as the missing piece to take the passing game to the next level.

Ridley started the season with 13 total targets in the first two games. Ridley’s frustrations appeared to reach a new point Sunday as he received eight targets, including only three in the first half as Tennessee lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17. He didn’t have a catch.

Calvin Ridley vs Jets

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is shown against the New York Jets in Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2024. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ridley suggested he felt like he wasn’t being called on enough early in the game, as most of his targets came in the second half.

"S---, I need some in the beginning of the f---ing game," Ridley said, per AtoZ Sports Nashville. "S--- is getting f---ing crazy for me. It is what it is. I sucked today. I got to be better, but I got to get the ball a little earlier in the game to f---ing be in the game and here with the team so I could play well also."

Ridley only had two catches on six targets in their last two games. The Titans were coming off of a bye week before taking the field against the Colts.

Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley avoids Miami Dolphins cornerback Marcus Maye, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"It’s frustrating," he added. "Last couple weeks have been frustrating. Gotta get better."

Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million contract in the offseason after a resurgent year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

With the Jaguars, he had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the second time in his career he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving.

Calvin Ridley vs Bears

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Sept. 8, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images)

The Titans are 1-4 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.