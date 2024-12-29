Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports

Texas Tech defensive back accuses Arkansas lineman of 'dirty' play during bowl game

Arkansas won the Liberty Bowl over Texas Tech

Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back C.J. Baskerville called foul on Arkansas Razorbacks Fernando Carmona over an allegedly "dirty" play during the Liberty Bowl on Friday.

Baskerville made the claim in a post on X on Saturday. He accused Carmona of stepping on the back of his ankle after a play and shared two videos as proof.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CJ Baskerville on Senior Day

Nov. 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas: Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive safety C.J. Baskerville (9) is honored on senior day before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. (Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

"There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them. But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty," Baskerville wrote on X. 

"Proceeds to say "got your b**** a***." Do better."

Carmona, who is listed at 322 pounds, didn’t immediately respond to Baskerville’s post.

The incident in question occurred in the fourth quarter of Arkansas’ 39-26 win over Texas Tech.

Fernando Carmona during Arkansas game

Sept. 21, 2024; Auburn, Alabama: Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (55) celebrates with fans after the Razorbacks beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (John Reed-Imagn Images)

MIAMI'S CAM WARD OPTS OUT OF BOWL GAME IN 2ND HALF AFTER SETTING TD RECORD, IGNITES SOCIAL MEDIA DEBATE

Baskerville led the Red Raiders with 10 total tackles, and he had one pass deflection in the game. The senior wrapped up his 2024 season with 52 total tackles and four interceptions on the season.

The defense got to Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green twice. Green managed to avoid most of the pressure and was 11-of-21 with 341 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Razorbacks finished the season 7-6 and are on a three-game bowl winning streak under head coach Sam Pittman.

CJ Baskerville eyes Arkansas QB

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Texas Tech defensive back C.J. Baskerville (9) during the second half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn.  (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Red Raiders fell to 8-5 on the year. The team’s own three-game bowl winning streak was snapped with the defeat.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.