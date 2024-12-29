Texas Tech defensive back accuses Arkansas lineman of 'dirty' play during bowl game

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back C.J. Baskerville called foul on Arkansas Razorbacks Fernando Carmona over an allegedly "dirty" play during the Liberty Bowl on Friday.

Baskerville made the claim in a post on X on Saturday. He accused Carmona of stepping on the back of his ankle after a play and shared two videos as proof.

"There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them. But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty," Baskerville wrote on X.

"Proceeds to say "got your b**** a***." Do better."

Carmona, who is listed at 322 pounds, didn’t immediately respond to Baskerville’s post.

The incident in question occurred in the fourth quarter of Arkansas’ 39-26 win over Texas Tech.

Baskerville led the Red Raiders with 10 total tackles, and he had one pass deflection in the game. The senior wrapped up his 2024 season with 52 total tackles and four interceptions on the season.

The defense got to Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green twice. Green managed to avoid most of the pressure and was 11-of-21 with 341 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Razorbacks finished the season 7-6 and are on a three-game bowl winning streak under head coach Sam Pittman.

The Red Raiders fell to 8-5 on the year. The team’s own three-game bowl winning streak was snapped with the defeat.