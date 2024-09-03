Texans' Stefon Diggs says he 'was in the worst mental space' last year leading up to breakup with Bills

Sometimes, a change of scenery can make a world of difference — especially for NFL stars.

Two-time All-Pro Stefon Diggs appeared to be a player who could benefit from some new surroundings heading into the 2024 season.

Although he agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, Diggs soon appeared to grow unhappy with his situation in Western New York. It eventually became obvious that the Bills and Diggs were headed toward a divorce. The standout wide receiver is now breaking his silence on how his breakup with the Bills came to fruition.

"Last year, I was in the worst mental space I've been in since I've been in the league," Diggs told GQ Sports. "If I'm not in a good space, obviously that's not the best for me. So that's when things had to start shaking out."

Diggs' 2023 campaign got off to a promising start. He recorded at least 100 receiving yards in five of the first six games of the season, but he ended the year on a much more pedestrian pace. Diggs only managed to surpass the 80 yards receiving mark on two occasions over the last 11 weeks of the regular season.

The Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, before falling to the eventually Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Diggs finished the game against the Steelers with 52 receiving yards, but only managed to haul in one catch for 7 yards in the divisional round.

Diggs pointed to the Bills' performance down the stretch last season when he spoke about his eventual departure.

"The games looked a lot different," Diggs said. "You can blame me. I don't mind blaming me. I got big a-- shoulders. But pay attention, pay real close attention. Watch the game. Of course there's plenty of plays I want back. But there's a lot of plays that didn't go my way."

Diggs continued to question what contributed to the drop in production as the season went on.

"I need a lot of things to go right to get the ball ... You can't roll out of bed and get 800 yards in the first eight games. Your best receiver's doing that. You tell me about the last 10. What changed? Were there changes going on? I just pay attention to what really happened and not what people try to act like happened. Like, for the last 10 games, I forgot how to f----ng play football?"

Wide receiver Gabe Davis also left the Bills this offseason as the 25-year-old signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars . But the Bills front office sign veteran pass catchers Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

In April, Buffalo drafted former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round.

"I would say our receiver room right now is like Baskin-Robbins," Bills general manager Brandon Beane joked. "We got a lot of flavors."

