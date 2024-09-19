Expand / Collapse search
Texans' CJ Stroud says he wasn't trying to 'little bro' Caleb Williams in awkward postgame interaction

Stroud was mic'd up for the Texans' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud attempted to set the record straight on Wednesday after a clip of an awkward interaction with first overall pick Caleb Williams following their Week 2 matchup went viral. 

Stroud was mic'd up for the Texans' 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. One of the more interesting moments circulating on social media was the brief conversation Stroud had with Williams during their post-game handshake. 

C.J. Stroud on the run

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The second-year quarterback appeared to offer some words of encouragement to Williams. 

"Good job out there, bro. Hey, stop taking those hits."

Willams appeared to walk away after, but Stroud pulled him back into the conversation. 

"Come here. Learn from those mistakes. And everything that you got, bro, is in you already, bro. You're going to be a hell of a player in this league."

C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams postgame handshake

C.J. Stroud, #7 of the Houston Texans, shakes hands with Caleb Williams, #18 of the Chicago Bears, following the game at NRG Stadium on Sept. 15, 2024 in Houston. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Fans on social media immediately responded, with some calling out Williams for appearing to be uninterested in what Stroud had to say. Others called out Stroud, prompting him to explain his perspective on Wednesday. 

"I was not trying to little bro him or anything. He knows that, too. I have a ton of respect for him," Stroud told reporters. "I had so many guys coming to me after games last year and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice."

"I just try to give back to what the game is giving me," he continued. "I wish him the best man. I want him to do amazing in this league. I think he will."

Caleb Williams sacked

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is slow to get up after being sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Texans haven’t been perfect this season, but they have been good enough to get their first 2-0 start since 2016. The biggest question mark surrounding the offense will be Joe Mixon’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.