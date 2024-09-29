Texans' CJ Stroud fires clutch touchdown pass for win over Jaguars

If NFL fans didn’t know already, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud reminded them on Sunday in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has ice in his veins.

Stroud was cool and calm under pressure as he led Houston on a nine-play, 69-yard drive to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Houston won the game 24-20.

The second-year quarterback found Nico Collins for 26 yards to get the ball to the Jaguars’ 27-yard line. He found Collins again on the next play to get even closer. With 1:04 left in the game, on 3rd-and-3, Stroud found Dalton Schultz for six yards.

The drive continued and with 18 seconds left, Stroud struck. He found running back Dare Ogunbowale for the 1-yard touchdown pass.

Stroud finished 27-of-40 with 345 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The other touchdown pass went to Collins in the third quarter. It gave them the lead early in the second quarter. However, the Jaguars made a field goal and kept the game close.

Jacksonville took the lead with 6:16 in the third when Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk on an 8-yard passing touchdown. But after that score, the Jaguars punted twice and turned the ball over on downs before Houston’s go-ahead score.

The Jaguars' anemic offense ultimately hurt them as they dropped to 0-4 on the season.

Lawrence finished 18-of-33 with 169 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Tank Bigsby ran for 90 yards on seven carries.

Texans wide receiver Collins broke out with 12 catches for 151 yards. Stefon Diggs had five catches for 69 yards and had a rushing touchdown.

Houston improved to 3-1 on the year.

Jacksonville has now lost nine out of their last 10 games dating back to Dec. 4, 2023. The Jaguars’ last win came against the Carolina Panthers on New Year’s Eve.