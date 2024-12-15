Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Taylor Swift remarks on 49ers' Brock Purdy: 'He put me through a lot last February'

49ers far from a Super Bowl contender this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Is Brock Purdy to blame for the 49ers’ poor showing against the Rams? | First Things First Video

Is Brock Purdy to blame for the 49ers’ poor showing against the Rams? | First Things First

Brock Purdy struggled in the San Francisco 49ers’ 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, throwing 0 TDs and one INT. Nick Wright says Brock Purdy is not a franchise QB, and he, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the 49ers’ poor pe...

Brock Purdy was maybe one or two plays away from helping the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl championship over the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparently nervous Taylor Swift in attendance.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, made an appearance at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday and was asked whether the song "Paper Rings" was about Purdy.

Brock Purdy looks down the field

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is shown against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"I don’t mind Brock Purdy. He put me through a lot last February. I was very stressed for a second," Swift said while signing an autograph for a child.

Purdy was 23-of-38 with 255 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings in the fourth quarter put the 49ers up three points with 11:22 left in the game.

The teams traded field goals to force overtime, and San Francisco went up three early in the overtime frame. However, Patrick Mahomes got the last laugh and his 3-yard pass to Mecole Hardman gave Kansas City its championship.

Taylor Swift at an NFL game

Taylor Swift cheers at an NFL game on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Swift and Kelce celebrated on the field with a few kisses.

Swift’s song "Paper Rings" was off of her "Lover" album, which was released in 2019.

For what it’s worth, Purdy was still at Iowa State when "Lover" was released to the masses. He took over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback during the 2022 season and won his first 10 regular-season starts.

Brock Purdy looks to pass

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Purdy has suffered through an injury this season. He has 3,174 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes in 13 games.

