Taylor Swift remarks on 49ers' Brock Purdy: 'He put me through a lot last February'

Brock Purdy was maybe one or two plays away from helping the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl championship over the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparently nervous Taylor Swift in attendance.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, made an appearance at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday and was asked whether the song "Paper Rings" was about Purdy.

"I don’t mind Brock Purdy. He put me through a lot last February. I was very stressed for a second," Swift said while signing an autograph for a child.

Purdy was 23-of-38 with 255 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings in the fourth quarter put the 49ers up three points with 11:22 left in the game.

The teams traded field goals to force overtime, and San Francisco went up three early in the overtime frame. However, Patrick Mahomes got the last laugh and his 3-yard pass to Mecole Hardman gave Kansas City its championship.

Swift and Kelce celebrated on the field with a few kisses.

Swift’s song "Paper Rings" was off of her "Lover" album, which was released in 2019.

For what it’s worth, Purdy was still at Iowa State when "Lover" was released to the masses. He took over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback during the 2022 season and won his first 10 regular-season starts.

Purdy has suffered through an injury this season. He has 3,174 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes in 13 games.