Taylor Swift not among Travis Kelce's friends and family at tight end's birthday charity event

Travis Kelce held his annual Kelce Car Jam on Saturday, which just so happened to be his 35th birthday.

But, while his friends, family and teammates popped out to show love at the Kansas City event benefiting his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, his girlfriend was not present.

Taylor Swift was not seen at the Car Jam, though Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as well as his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie, were present, among others.

However, Swift is expected to be back watching Kelce this week against the New Orleans Saints, a "Monday Night Football" matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"She will not be here," Kelce said, per Page Six. "I know she’s coming in for the game."

Swift has not been at the past two Chiefs games, both of which were on the road. The Chiefs went to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and traveled to SoFi Stadium for the Los Angeles Chargers game last week.

As the Chiefs look to remain undefeated against a tough Saints squad, Swift will make her return to Arrowhead.

Swift and Kelce have not been spotted publicly since their time at the U.S. Open earlier last month. And her time watching Kelce might be tough moving forward, as she gets back to her Eras Tour dates, beginning in Miami on Oct. 18.

Meanwhile, Kelce, coming off his best week after a slow start to the season, told People that he wants "another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!" for his birthday this year.

The Chiefs have quite a while to go before they can have a chance to get their third straight Vince Lombardi Trophy, but that’s all Kelce has been focused on since the season began.

Kelce was also joined at the Car Jam by his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. The event had a wide variety of cars to view as well as food and drinks, with proceeds going to Kelce’s foundation, which helps raise money for underserved youth in the Kansas City and Cleveland areas.

Kelce finally broke out a bit last week against the Chargers, as he secured seven catches for 89 yards after totaling 69 yards in the first three weeks.

However, the future Hall of Fame tight end has not gotten into the end zone yet this season.

That could change on Monday night against the Saints, especially considering the Chiefs will be without Mahomes’ top target this season, Rashee Rice, who suffered a knee injury last week. It’s expected Mahomes will be leaning on his trusty tight end to get the ball moving toward the end zone.

