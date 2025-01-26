Supercross riders brawl on track, dodge other bikers after collision

The 2025 Supercross season got off to a bumpy start for riders Braden Spangle and Wyatt Mattson as they were both suspended from the third 250 race of the season.

Spangle and Mattson got tied up during a jump in qualifying at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. The two began to brawl on the track and were nearly struck by fellow rider Anthony Castaneda and other bikers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Supercross officials came over to make sure the other rides saw them as they broke up their entanglement. Both Spangle and Mattson were suspended for the race.

F1 DRAMA BETWEEN MAX VERSTAPPEN AND GEORGE RUSSELL EXPLODES BEFORE SEASON FINALE

Spangle and Mattson failed to make the heats in San Diego and only Spangle made it to the heats when Supercross was in Anaheim the first time to start the season. However, Spangle didn’t make it to the main event.

On Saturday, it was Haiden Deegan who won the race in Anaheim. He finished 4.4 seconds ahead of Julien Beaumer. Deegan is second in points to start the season with Beaumer in first and leading by seven points through the first three races.

Jordon Smith, Jo Shimoda and Cole Davies round out the top five.

In the 450 main event, Jett Lawrence won the race just about 2.4 seconds ahead of Ken Roczen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roczen leads the 450 standings over Chase Sexton by three points. Lawrence is five points behind Roczen in third. Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb round out the top five.