Super Bowl LIX jersey colors announced for Chiefs-Eagles rematch

One of the first big reveals for this year's Super Bowl has been dropped.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have announced their jersey choices for this year's game in New Orleans.

Just as they did for their Super Bowl matchup two seasons ago, the Chiefs will wear their white uniforms, while the Eagles will wear "midnight green" Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome.

The city of Philadelphia announced the Eagles' jersey selection, which will feature the Super Bowl LXI patch, on social media.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Since the Caesars Superdome is the home of the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles are considered the home team as the NFC representative. So, the Eagles got to choose which jersey they want to wear first.

The Eagles are hoping for a different result in their green threads in this Super Bowl against the Chiefs after losing the 2023 Super Bowl 38-35 in Arizona, which began the Chiefs' historic run for a possible three-peat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harrison Butker kicked a game-winning field goal after an infamous holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who turned Juju Smith-Schuster’s shoulder, impeding him from catching a deep ball. The flag allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock before Butker iced the victory.

Teams that wear white have won 16 of the last 20 Super Bowls and 64% of all Super Bowls, according to CBS Sports.

The San Francisco 49ers were one of those four teams that wore white and lost after Mecole Hardman scored an overtime touchdown to seal back-to-back Super Bowl wins for Kansas City last season.

One of the biggest storylines in this Super Bowl is the Chiefs' bid at a three-peat.

The last team in position for a three-peat was the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, who fell in 2005 before even reaching the AFC championship. They lost to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 49ers were the last team to come as close as the Chiefs to a three-peat, but they failed to reach the Super Bowl after losing to the New York Giants in the 1990 NFC championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.