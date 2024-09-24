Super Bowl champ 'tired of the excuses' for Joe Burrow: 'You don't have a win'

For the first time in his career, Joe Burrow is 0-3.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick's Cincinnati Bengals lost another heartbreaker on Monday night, again as large favorites.

They lost in Week 1 to the New England Patriots, shattering plenty of survivor pools. In Week 2, they fell again, but to the Kansas City Chiefs, which hardly deserves criticism.

However, the Bengals again were survivor merchants, falling at home to rookie quarterback and fellow LSU Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, 38-33.

Burrow was in a Super Bowl in just his second NFL season, and he made it back to the AFC title game the following year. The Bengals missed the playoffs last year after Burrow sustained a season-ending injury.

However, with this year's brutal start for the Bengals, one former NFL player-turned-television talent says Burrow is running out of "excuses."

"When your quarterback has a chance to go win the game, he's gotta win the game, and Joe Burrow didn't do that - Jayden Daniels did," former defensive lineman Chris Canty said on ESPN Radio Tuesday morning.

"I'm tired of all the excuses for Joe Burrow. ‘Oh, the defense let Joe Burrow [down].’ No, Joe Burrow let Joe Burrow down. Joe Burrow let the offense down. Joe Burrow let the team down.

"'Great stats, oh it's amazing, all these touchdowns and no interceptions' - but what did you do when the game was in the balance? What did you do when the game was on the line? You know what the answer is? It's not enough. You know how I know it's not enough? Because you don't have a win, and you're going into Week 4."

Burrow went 29-for-38 for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a game that featured no punts or turnovers for the first time since 1940. The Bengals allowed Washington to score touchdowns on five of their six drives (excluding the ones that ended in kneels). However, Cincy failed to find the end zone on three of their seven drives (two field goals, one missed attempt).

The Bengals did go 3-for-3 in scoring touchdowns in their second-half drives, but Washington's stout offense throughout, and ability to hold onto the ball late, kept the Bengals from doing any more damage.

Thankfully for Cincy, they will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, although they are now riding high following their first victory of the season after Andy Dalton took over for Bryce Young.

