Phoenix Suns

Suns icon Dick Van Arsdale dead at 81

Van Arsdale was the 1st player the Suns chose in its expansion draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phoenix Suns great Dick Van Arsdale, who was the first player picked in the franchise’s expansion draft to build the team, has died, the team announced on Monday. He was 81.

Van Arsdale, who was a second-round pick of the New York Knicks in 1965, played three seasons with the team before he went to Phoenix. He played for the Suns from 1968 to 1977.

Dick Van Arsdale dribbles

Phoenix Suns guard Dick Van Arsdale, #5, is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Pete Maravich, #44, at The Omni on Oct. 30, 1971 in Atlanta. (Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

"The first selection in the expansion draft to build the Suns roster and the scorer of the first points in team history, Van Arsdale was a cornerstone of the Suns organization," the team said in a news release. "He earned three All-Star selections, was a member of the team’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 1976 and retired as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in 1977. 

"Beloved throughout the Suns organization and fanbase, Van Arsdale held several positions with the team, including broadcaster and front office executive, following his 12-year NBA career."

 A team spokesman told The Associated Press that the franchise had received the news from his family. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Dick Van Arsdale guards

FILE - Phoenix Suns' Dick Van Arsdale, #5, comes in on a play as New York Knicks' Dick Barnett, #12, prepares to move out with the ball during an NBA basketball game at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21, 1969. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

SPURS' GREGG POPOVICH RELEASES STATEMENT AS HE RECOVERS FROM STROKE

 "Our thoughts are with his friends and family, including his twin brother and Suns teammate, Tom, during this difficult time."

Van Arsdale played in 921 games and averaged 16.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his career.

"We mourn the loss of Knicks alum, Dick Van Arsdale. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Van Arsdale family," the Knicks added in a post on X.

Dick Van Arsdale in 2018

A portrait of Dick Van Arsdale on Oct. 3, 2018, in his Scottsdale art studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Mark Henle, Mark Henle/The Republic)

The "Original Sun" coached the Suns for 26 games in the 1986-87 season and was a radio commentator with Al McCoy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.