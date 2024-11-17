Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

NFL fans torch officials after questionable call in Titans-Vikings game

Vikings led 16-3 at half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL fans have witnessed and spoken out about some of the questionable penalty flags thrown and no calls that have been made during games this season.

Sunday was no different.

Brian Callahan yells at Clete Blakeman

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, left, questions a call with referee Clete Blakeman during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Fans were irked during the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans game after a penalty was thrown on Titans safety Mike Brown for a crushing hit on wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw a pass to Addison in the end zone. There were about three defenders around Addison on the play. Brown leaned with his shoulder and appeared to hit Addison right in the chest to break up the play.

The hit jarred the ball loose, and it appeared Minnesota turned the ball over on downs. But Brown was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Tennessee was also penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Darnold scored on the next play to make it 13-3.

Sam Darnold throws

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Fans were not happy with the call as they felt like it was a clean hit.

Minnesota had a 16-3 lead at the half. The Titans were called for nine penalties for 71 yards. The Vikings only had one penalty called on them.

Addison had already scored earlier in the game. In the first quarter, the two connected on a 47-yard touchdown. The wide receiver jetted past the Titans’ defenders for the score.

Jordan Addison touchdown

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison catches a 47-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

He had three catches for 61 yards at the half. Darnold had 148 passing yards and the touchdown pass.

