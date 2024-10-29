Steelers' Russell Wilson floats NFL catch rule change after win over Giants

Since landing the job as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007, Mike Tomlin has never finished a regular season with a losing record.

On Sunday night, the Steelers recorded their sixth win of the season and appear to be well on their way to finishing another year above .500.

During Sunday night's game, controversy over what constitutes a catch in the NFL returned to the forefront.

A pair of would-be Steelers touchdown receptions were reversed by the game officials. A face mask penalty took six points off the board in the first half, while a replay overturned another potential score.

A replay confirmed Pickens did get two feet down — albeit the same foot twice — before falling out of bounds, which led to officials reversing a touchdown call. The Steelers ended up kicking a field goal.

The ruling sparked some confusion and questions about why the touchdown call was reversed.

"I feel like every once and a while there is a catch that makes everybody in the world reevaluate what a catch is," former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce said during the game's broadcast. "The Dez Bryant playoff one. This George Pickens one is it. If you get one foot down and a hand.

"One foot down and an elbow. … But if you get the same foot down twice? I don’t know. I think everybody would say, looking at that, that it looks like a catch. It might not be technically. By this logic, you could catch the ball and hop on one leg for 15 steps, and it’s not a catch?"

"Obviously, you have to start looking at it as both feet down in bounds," NFL analyst Ryan Clark noted. "Because it’s not two feet."

Wilson finished the night with 278 passing yards and improved to 2-0 as the Steelers' starter. After the game, the veteran quarterback said the rule was "interesting" and offered his opinion about what should count as a catch.

"It's an interesting rule," Wilson said. "It's like, obviously, we thought maybe he had dragged his toe, maybe he got it down. We get the same foot down twice, and it's clear one and then another one, No. 2. It's almost like you get a knee down, and it counts as a touchdown. And getting two rights, maybe it should count. But I don't know."

Wilson added that Pickens, who finished the night with 74 receiving yards, played a "great game."

"I know obviously he wants those two touchdowns," Wilson added. "We all want those. It really would've broken out the game early on for us. He made two great catches."

The Steelers will enter the bye week on a three-game winning streak. The Giants will host the NFC East division rival Washington Commanders Nov.3.

