Sports radio legend Mike Francesa scrutinizes Jimmy Carter while remembering of former president

Sports radio legend Mike Francesa gave a fairly blunt eulogy to former President Jimmy Carter, as the world leader died at the age of 100 on Sunday.

Francesa recapped the day in the NFL on "The Mike Francesa Podcast" and ended the show talking about Carter. He did not remember Carter’s presidency fondly and ultimately called him a good man but a bad president.

"I just saw the breaking news that former President Jimmy Carter has passed away at the age of, amazingly, 100. I don’t know if he’s the first president to ever make 100. I would think he probably is, but I don’t know that," he said. "Don’t swear me to that because I don’t know if that’s true, but I think it is.

"History hasn’t been great to Jimmy Carter. He was not a great president. I’m not trying to disparage him in any way. Remember, you were coming off Watergate. The United States, the country felt that Washington was dirty and corrupt. They had had enough of career politicians, and (Richard Nixon) was the ultimate career politician. I mean, he had been in Congress, he had been a two-time vice president, he ran for president in ’60, he ran for governor in ’62, he lost in ’60, lost in ’62. He came back and won the presidency; he came back and won it again; and then came Watergate. He resigned the office and (Gerald Ford) pardoned him. It finished Ford.

"So you got a guy who was an outsider, soft spoken, bright man. A peanut farmer from Georgia who had no ties to Washington, who was as honest as they come and as clean as a whistle. Won the presidency. Came in, was an honest man. He was a good man. In his life, he did a lot of good things after his political career was over. So, there was a lot of nice things to say about this man. He was a good man and a very bright man, but he was not an effective leader and he was not a good president. Just the way it is. Some guys are, some guys aren’t."

JIMMY CARTER, FORMER US PRESIDENT, REMEMBERED IN SPORTS WORLD AFTER DEATH

Fans of Francesa appeared to be used to his eulogies.

Funhouse posted the clip of Francesa’s Carter eulogy on top of his eulogy for Marvel comic book creator Stan Lee when he was still doing radio on WFAN in New York.

Carter was remembered in the sports world. The Atlanta Braves released a statement about his death.

"The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of President Jimmy Carter," the Braves said. "President Carter was a testament to the best America, and Georgia, can produce.

"He served both his country and home state with honor his entire life. While the world knew him as a remarkable humanitarian and peacemaker, we knew him as a dedicated Braves fan and we will miss having him in the stands cheering on his Braves.

"Our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren."