South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins returns to practice, suspension lifted after criminal charges dismissed

Watkins had faced assault and battery and kidnapping charges

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Criminal charges against Ashlyn Watkins were dropped Nov. 1. according to court records. 

The South Carolina basketball star was arrested in late August on assault and battery and kidnapping charges.

Shortly after the arrest, Watkins learned she was suspended from the team. The junior from Columbia, South Carolina, was allowed to continue attending classes.

The University of South Carolina released a statement Wednesday confirming the forward was back at practice. 

Ashlyn Watkins celebrates

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins cuts the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland April 7, 2024. (Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)

"With the dismissal of the legal charges, South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins has returned to team activities beginning with practice today," the statement said.

Watkins had not worked out with the team and was not among the group that traveled to Washington, D.C., for a White House visit in September to commemorate its national championship last season. 

She was also not with the top-ranked Gamecocks Monday night as they defeated Michigan 68-62 in Las Vegas to open the season.

Ashlyn Watkins dribbles

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins brings the ball up against Arkansas during the second half of a game Feb. 29, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark.  (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Watkins led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks last season and has recorded the only two dunks in program history, one as a freshman and one as a sophomore.

Ashlyn Watkins vies for positions

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) and N.C. State Wolfpack forward Mimi Collins (2) fight for a loose ball in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland April 5, 2024. (Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)

Watkins is expected to take over in the post for Kamilla Cardoso, the team's leading scorer and rebounder last season. Cardoso was a first-round WNBA draft pick by the Chicago Sky.

South Carolina takes on N.C. State Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

