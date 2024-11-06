South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins returns to practice, suspension lifted after criminal charges dismissed

Criminal charges against Ashlyn Watkins were dropped Nov. 1. according to court records.

The South Carolina basketball star was arrested in late August on assault and battery and kidnapping charges.

Shortly after the arrest, Watkins learned she was suspended from the team. The junior from Columbia, South Carolina, was allowed to continue attending classes.

The University of South Carolina released a statement Wednesday confirming the forward was back at practice.

"With the dismissal of the legal charges, South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins has returned to team activities beginning with practice today," the statement said.

Watkins had not worked out with the team and was not among the group that traveled to Washington, D.C., for a White House visit in September to commemorate its national championship last season.

She was also not with the top-ranked Gamecocks Monday night as they defeated Michigan 68-62 in Las Vegas to open the season.

Watkins led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks last season and has recorded the only two dunks in program history, one as a freshman and one as a sophomore.

Watkins is expected to take over in the post for Kamilla Cardoso, the team's leading scorer and rebounder last season. Cardoso was a first-round WNBA draft pick by the Chicago Sky.

South Carolina takes on N.C. State Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

