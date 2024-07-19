Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

Sky's Angel Reese dunks on critic after remark about attending NBA Summer League game

Reese is the lone WNBA rookie averaging a double-double

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese will make her WNBA All-Star debut this weekend as she teams up with Caitlin Clark and others to take on the Team USA women’s basketball team.

Reese on Thursday night showed up to an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, about 300 miles away from the Footprint Center, where the WNBA All-Star Game festivities will take place Friday and Saturday night.

Angel Reese at practice

Angel Reese, foreground, of Team WNBA shoots during a WNBA All-Star Game team practice at Footprint Center July 19, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

With Reese at the Summer League game, she missed out on an All-Star event others like Clark and Sabrina Ionescu attended. She was criticized by one fan on X because of it.

"angel just p----- me off. your first all star event as a rookie and you still in vegas at a f---ing summer league game?????? good f---ing night man," one X user posted.

Reese dunked on the user, prompting the user to later delete the post.

Angel Reese poses

Angel Reese of Team WNBA poses for a photo during practice July 19, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

"it’s ok babe. i’m minding the business that PAYS me," Reese posted.

The budding Sky star arrived in Phoenix for All-Star festivities Friday and was practicing with her teammates.

Reese and Clark are among the favorites to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Both players have come on strong since making their pro debuts.

Reese broke Candace Parker’s record for most consecutive double-doubles with 15. She’s the only rookie averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Angel Reese vs Kiah Stokes

Angel Reese, left, of the Chicago Sky drives past Kiah Stokes of the Las Vegas Aces in the first half of a game at Michelob Ultra Arena July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Saturday night’s All-Star Game is likely the first of many for the former LSU standout.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.