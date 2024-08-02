Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Simone Biles on winning another gold: 'I love my Black job'

Biles appeared to be referencing former President Trump's comments

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Olympic superstar Simone Biles celebrated a victory in the all-around final on Thursday with a gold medal and a goat necklace around her neck, solidifying her status in the sport as one of the best.

Biles' celebratory post on Friday was enough to turn heads.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee

Simone Biles, left, and Sunisa Lee of Team United States celebrate after winning the gold and bronze medal, respectively, at the end of the Artistic Gymnastics - Women's All-Around Final on day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on Aug. 1, 2024 in Paris. (Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I love my black job," Biles wrote on X.

The references to "black job" appeared to be a swipe at former President Trump, who made the initial reference during a debate against President Biden on June 27.

"The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now," Trump said of illegal immigrants during the CNN debate. "They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses on the podium during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 1, 2024 in Paris.

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses on the podium during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 1, 2024 in Paris. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Trump was asked about the reference again during his appearance at the National Association for Black Journalists conference earlier this week.

"A Black job is anybody that has a job," Trump said.

Biles received support from LeBron James after the comment was posted.

Simone Biles looks on

Simone Biles of the United States competes in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Aug. 1, 2024. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Biles picked up her sixth gold medal of her career and the second of her time in Paris.

