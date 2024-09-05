Simone Biles acknowledges diamond-studded GOAT necklace 'p---es people off'

Over the past several years, Simone Biles' name has become synonymous with greatness.

The superstar American gymnast added to her already impressive resume this summer in Paris, winning three more Olympic gold medals. Biles also debuted a necklace that featured a "GOAT" charm at the Summer Games.

As the custom piece of jewelry made waves, fellow athletes and fans began sharing their reactions to Biles subtly weighing in on the debate over her status as the greatest gymnast of all time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 27-year-old was a guest on the "Tonight Show" this week. At one point during her sitdown with host Jimmy Fallon, Biles was asked about her feelings about the GOAT title.

"You are revered. People call you the GOAT," the talk show host and comedian said. "And you are the GOAT."

TOP 10 MOMENTS FROM THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS, INCLUDING SIMONE BILES EARNING GOAT STATUS

She then explained that being referred to as the GOAT serves as a reminder to not only her supporters, but her detractors.

"Well, I think it’s funny to play off," Biles told Fallon. "Obviously, all my fans and people have embraced, loved and supported me throughout my journey, but also [it’s for] the haters, because there’s always the comments like, ‘Stop calling her the GOAT. She’s not the GOAT.’

"So, it’s like it makes people happy, and then it just p---es people off," she said.

Anyone hoping to get a replica of Biles' necklace will face a considerable roadblock. The jeweler who made the original eye-catching necklace vowed to "never" replicate it.

"It is an exclusive, one-of-a-kind creation made for Simone, who is truly extraordinary," Janet Heller of Janet Heller Fine Jewelry told People last month. "Simone is one-of-a-kind, and, therefore, I feel the goat [necklace] should be too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles' one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry featured 546 diamonds and took almost eight weeks to make.

"We hand drill and hand set each diamond, and there are 546 of them. So, it was a very labor-intensive and time-consuming task," the jeweler explained. "I have the most incredible bench jewelers and master craftsmen, and they executed it perfectly."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.