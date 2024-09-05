Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Simone Biles acknowledges diamond-studded GOAT necklace 'p---es people off'

Biles is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Over the past several years, Simone Biles' name has become synonymous with greatness. 

The superstar American gymnast added to her already impressive resume this summer in Paris, winning three more Olympic gold medals. Biles also debuted a necklace that featured a "GOAT" charm at the Summer Games.

As the custom piece of jewelry made waves, fellow athletes and fans began sharing their reactions to Biles subtly weighing in on the debate over her status as the greatest gymnast of all time.

Simone Biles poses with a gold medal

Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses with a GOAT charm on her necklace during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final medal ceremony at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old was a guest on the "Tonight Show" this week. At one point during her sitdown with host Jimmy Fallon, Biles was asked about her feelings about the GOAT title.

Simone Biles in Paris

Simone Biles of the United States during the national anthem with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena in Paris Aug. 3, 2024. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

"You are revered. People call you the GOAT," the talk show host and comedian said. "And you are the GOAT."

She then explained that being referred to as the GOAT serves as a reminder to not only her supporters, but her detractors.

Simone Biles smiles

American gymnast Simone Biles smiles Aug. 28, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network)

"Well, I think it’s funny to play off," Biles told Fallon. "Obviously, all my fans and people have embraced, loved and supported me throughout my journey, but also [it’s for] the haters, because there’s always the comments like, ‘Stop calling her the GOAT. She’s not the GOAT.’

"So, it’s like it makes people happy, and then it just p---es people off," she said.

Anyone hoping to get a replica of Biles' necklace will face a considerable roadblock. The jeweler who made the original eye-catching necklace vowed to "never" replicate it.

"It is an exclusive, one-of-a-kind creation made for Simone, who is truly extraordinary," Janet Heller of Janet Heller Fine Jewelry told People last month. "Simone is one-of-a-kind, and, therefore, I feel the goat [necklace] should be too."

Biles' one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry featured 546 diamonds and took almost eight weeks to make.

"We hand drill and hand set each diamond, and there are 546 of them. So, it was a very labor-intensive and time-consuming task," the jeweler explained. "I have the most incredible bench jewelers and master craftsmen, and they executed it perfectly."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.