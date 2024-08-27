Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles backs Jordan Chiles' fight to retain bronze medal: 'We want that justice'

SImone Biles said she's been telling Jordan Chiles to 'feel all these feels' as she battles the decision

U.S. gymnastics legend Simone Biles is behind her teammate Jordan Chiles all the way in regard to the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medal dispute that is ongoing.

"We’ve been FaceTiming, texting, just being girls," Biles told People when asked about Chiles as she fights the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to have her return the bronze medal in the floor final at the Olympics. 

"I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, ‘You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don’t let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out.’"

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles pose with medals

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles of Team United States pose with their Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 5, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The CAS ruled in favor of Romanian gymnasts who protested Chiles' final score in the floor routine in Paris on Aug. 10. The International Olympic Committee, then, restored the podium to include Ana Barbosu earlier this month.

However, Chiles reportedly said she has "no plans" on returning the bronze medal, and made a statement that she will continue to seek justice in this dispute. 

"Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No," Biles said to PEOPLE. "That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her.

"It’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before, and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal, and unfortunately in gymnastics, that’s not the case."

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles embrace

Silver medalist Simone Biles (L) and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (R) of Team United States celebrate after competing the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Chiles had initially finished fifth in the floor final before Team USA appealed her score. Cecile Landi asked to receive credit for a maneuver that would’ve given Chiles a 0.1 boost on her final score. 

The appeal was ultimately granted, moving Chiles into third place to receive bronze. However, Romania protested the decision with the CAS, claiming Landi’s appeal did not come within the permitted one-minute time frame from when Chiles’ score was originally posted. 

"While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away," Chiles wrote in her statement on the matter back on Aug. 15. "I had confidence in the appeal brought by (USA Gymnastics), who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles embrace

Jordan Chiles of the United States is congratulated by teammate Simone Biles (L) of the United States after dramatically claiming the bronze medal on a score change after the Women's Floor Final during the Artistic Gymnastics competition at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on Aug. 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

