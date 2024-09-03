Serena Williams reacts to first sip of US Open's signature cocktail after decades of competing on the court

Serena Williams is back at the U.S. Open.

But instead of emerging from one of the player's lockers at the Arthur Ashe Stadium's back of house, the six-time Grand Slam winner took in the action from the stands. Williams was on hand over Labor Day weekend as Day 7 of the final Grand Slam took place.

Unfortunately, Williams was at the prestigious tournament on the same day that last year's champion Coco Gauff fell and was knocked out of the tournament. But, since Williams was a spectator instead of a competitor, it gave her the opportunity to try a tennis-themed cocktail that has become a fan favorite.

"Okay, so I’m at the US Open, and I’m having the famous drink," the 23-time Grand Slam winner began in a video posted to social media. "Everyone’s like, ‘Have you ever had one?’ And I’m like, ‘No,’ because I’ve always been playing."

As the partnership between Grey Goose and the U.S. Open continues this year, attendees have the opportunity to grab a cup of Honey Deuce. The drink is a mix of vodka, lemonade and a raspberry liqueur. The popular cocktail also features a trio of signature melon balls.

The cocktail made its debut in 2007, and Grey Goose noted that the popular drink has been purchased more than 2.25 million times on stadium grounds, per The Business Insider.

Williams' TikTok video of her reacting as she took a sip of the drink has racked up more than 348,000 views as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The tennis icon added that she prefers to consume Honey Deuce with a premium tequila, instead of vodka.

"Honey, that’s not deuce," Williams said. "That’s called Honey Ad-In or Honey Ace. Let’s rename it, ‘cause it’s good."

Honey Deuce costs $23 at this year's U.S. Open. It is served in a souvenir cup that features the names of past tournament winners — including Williams.

Williams last took the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2022. She was defeated by Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of that year's U.S. Open.

Williams shares two children with her husband and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder is also part of Angel City FC's founding ownership group.

In July, the team announced that the franchise entered an agreement to make Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay the club's new controlling owners. Ohanian will remain on Angel City FC's board of directors.

The U.S. Open women's singles final will take place on Sept. 7, while the men's singles final is scheduled for Sept. 8.

