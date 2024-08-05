Expand / Collapse search
Serena Williams blasts Paris hotel after being denied access to eat at 'empty restaurant'

The Peninsula Paris wrote that the rooftop bar was booked and the 'empty'. tables belonged to their gourmet restaurant

Ryan Gaydos
Serena Williams was among the American athletes who came to France to watch Team USA superstars try to win gold in the Paris Olympics during the week.

But her experience in Paris as a tourist was likely less than what she had hoped for.

Serena Williams in Paris

Serena Williams attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Williams, an Olympic gold medalist herself in 2012, complained about the service at The Peninsula Paris in a post on X.

"Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in (an) empty restaurant of nicer places," she wrote on the social media platform, "but never with my kids. Always a first."

The Peninsula Paris appeared to apologize to Williams in a reply.

Serena Williams watches gold medal match

Serena Williams, former tennis player of the USA is seen during the march between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Men's Singles Gold medal match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Oscar J Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

"Dear Mrs. Williams," the hotel wrote, "Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

"Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.

"We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again."

She didn’t respond to the hotel’s apology. On her Instagram Stories, Williams posted a video of the United States’ men’s volleyball matchup against Brazil.

Williams was among the torch bearers for the Paris Olympics.

Serena Williams at the Eiffel Tower

Serena Williams arrives in Paris, France, before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.  (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

She retired from playing competitively following the 2022 U.S. Open. She won 23 Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career and is one of the greatest female tennis players to ever play the game.

