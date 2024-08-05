Serena Williams blasts Paris hotel after being denied access to eat at 'empty restaurant'

Serena Williams was among the American athletes who came to France to watch Team USA superstars try to win gold in the Paris Olympics during the week.

But her experience in Paris as a tourist was likely less than what she had hoped for.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams, an Olympic gold medalist herself in 2012, complained about the service at The Peninsula Paris in a post on X.

"Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in (an) empty restaurant of nicer places," she wrote on the social media platform, "but never with my kids. Always a first."

The Peninsula Paris appeared to apologize to Williams in a reply.

US OLYMPIC SHOT PUTTER SAYS SHE HAD 'NIGHTMARE' WITH COMPETITION UNIFORMS

"Dear Mrs. Williams," the hotel wrote, "Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

"Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.

"We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again."

She didn’t respond to the hotel’s apology. On her Instagram Stories, Williams posted a video of the United States’ men’s volleyball matchup against Brazil.

Williams was among the torch bearers for the Paris Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She retired from playing competitively following the 2022 U.S. Open. She won 23 Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career and is one of the greatest female tennis players to ever play the game.