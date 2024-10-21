Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf considered 'week-to-week' with Grade 1 MCL sprain: reports

The Seattle Seahawks could potentially be without their star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for some time.

Metcalf landed hard after going up for a pass in the Seahawks' 34-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After testing out his knee on the sideline, he was eventually carted to the locker room.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his MCL and is considered "week-to-week."

Metcalf was en route to a monster day before getting hurt, hauling in four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter.

His touchdown came right before halftime as head coach Mike Macdonald opted to keep the offense on the field with 10 seconds left before halftime. Quarterback Geno Smith threw a 31-yard strike to Metcalf in the end zone to give the Seahawks a 17-7 lead going into the break.

"We've shown over the course of the three years I've been here we're going to take that shot if it's available," Smith said.

"The protection was great. D.K. ran a great route, and we were able to get it in the end zone," Smith added.

Losing Metcalf for any stretch of time would be a major blow to the Seahawks. The 26-year-old leads the team in targets (61), receiving yards (568) and receiving touchdowns (three). His quarterback knows just how important Metcalf is.

Smith said after the game he feels responsible for Metcalf’s injury because of the position he put his receiver in with his throw.

"You know, I was over there just telling him, like, ‘Massages are on me through the week, man,’" Smith said. "You know, I put him in a tough spot right there. And whatever I've got to do to get him back healthy, however, we've got to get him back because he’s a guy that we need."

If Metcalf were to miss any time, it would be up to Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to try and carry the load.

With the win over the Falcons, the Seahawks snapped their three-game losing streak and moved to 4-3 on the season.

The Seahawks next game is at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

