Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy take on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in PGA Tour-LIV Golf faceoff

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf will finally face off when four of the tours’ biggest stars come together later this year in a made-for-TV match.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a primetime event on TNT in Las Vegas in December, Golfweek reported Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the pros have competed against one another before, this will be the first time they go toe-to-toe in an event since the rival Saudi-backed circuit drew away some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names.

"I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December," McIlroy told the outlet. "This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again."

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WINS TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, CAPPING OFF RECORD-BREAKING 2024 SEASON

While details of the event have yet to be confirmed, news of the match comes as the PGA Tour is still working to negotiate a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund as a minority investor in a commercial arm of the Tour called PGA Tour Enterprises.

There is no indication a deal is close, and it would remain subject to U.S. Department of Justice review.

Tensions between the two circuits have seemingly cooled since plans for the deal were first announced in June 2023. But, as it stands, there appears to be no resolution to LIV players hoping to make their way back into PGA Tour events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The PGA Tour confirmed last week that anyone competing with LIV is still not eligible for a tour event for one year after his last appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.