Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy take on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in PGA Tour-LIV Golf faceoff

The match will air on TNT in December

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf will finally face off when four of the tours’ biggest stars come together later this year in a made-for-TV match. 

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a primetime event on TNT in Las Vegas in December, Golfweek reported Wednesday. 

Scottie Scheffler shakes hands with Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler shakes hands with Rory McIlroy on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.  (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the pros have competed against one another before, this will be the first time they go toe-to-toe in an event since the rival Saudi-backed circuit drew away some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names. 

"I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December," McIlroy told the outlet. "This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again."

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka smile

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka of the United States attend the opening ceremony for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Sept. 23, 2021, in Kohler, Wis. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WINS TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, CAPPING OFF RECORD-BREAKING 2024 SEASON

While details of the event have yet to be confirmed, news of the match comes as the PGA Tour is still working to negotiate a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund as a minority investor in a commercial arm of the Tour called PGA Tour Enterprises.

There is no indication a deal is close, and it would remain subject to U.S. Department of Justice review. 

Tensions between the two circuits have seemingly cooled since plans for the deal were first announced in June 2023. But, as it stands, there appears to be no resolution to LIV players hoping to make their way back into PGA Tour events. 

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot off the ninth tee during the final round of the Tour Championship.  (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The PGA Tour confirmed last week that anyone competing with LIV is still not eligible for a tour event for one year after his last appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.