School reacts to video of official telling parents to alter trans kid's birth certificate to play girls sports

A Texas school district has acknowledged footage of one of its administrators telling an undercover journalist posing as a parent to change a transgender child's birth certificate to compete in girls sports.

The Irving Independent School District in Irving, Texas, has provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing the recent video of Reny Lizardo, the executive director of campus operations, giving this guidance, which was obtained by Accuracy in Media.

The statement indicates Lizardo has resigned from his position.

"In Irving ISD, we are committed to upholding the requirements of state and federal laws, especially as it pertains to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, and we will cooperate with any investigation initiated by relevant authorities," the statement said.

"We are aware of the unauthorized video footage circulating on social media of an individual connected with Irving ISD. The videos were obtained under false pretenses by an individual who posed as a concerned parent and additional individuals who posed as family friends of the employee pictured.

"The individuals also held themselves out as members of the media, but were not credentialed as such, constituting a breach of security. In addition, the footage has been edited and is an incomplete representation of the entire conversation, making it difficult to properly assess its probative value."

In the footage, Lizardo said, "It’s not illegal if you don’t get caught," with regard to changing the gender on a child's birth certificate, and "if you can get that done, and you turn us a birth certificate that says ‘this gender,’ that's the gender we go with."

While discussing potential repercussions of the discussion, Lizardo suggested pleading plausible deniability.

The district insists Lizardo's handling of the situation does not reflect the values and protocols of the school district.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lizardo for comment.

"We want to reiterate that Irving ISD complies with all state and federal laws, and all employees are expected to adhere to any and all legal and ethical standards. The message conveyed in the video, as presented, does not reflect the views nor policies of the district," the statement said.

"Individual employees do not speak on behalf of the district. The individual identified was acting outside of his role as it relates to legal and regulatory expertise. While the matter continues to be under investigation, the individual identified in the video has tendered his resignation."

The district's statement concludes by claiming all of its athletes participate in the proper gender category.

"We can also confirm that all Irving ISD student-athletes are participating in their sport in accordance with the sex they were assigned at birth," the district said. "Irving ISD is unwavering in our commitment to the safety and well-being of all of our students and staff. We remain focused on our primary function to maintain educational excellence and foster the full potential of our students."

Texas is one of 25 states in the U.S. with a law that prevents or restricts transgender athletes from competing against girls and women. In June 2023, the state passed the Save Women's Sports Act that prohibits transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports and only allows students to compete in the gender category listed on their birth certificate.

The law only allows schools to recognize changes made to birth certificates that were made to correct a clerical error.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the footage involving Lizardo in a post on X and called for him to be fired and investigated.

"This Irving ISD Administrator should be fired on the spot. Both criminal & civil investigations must be taken against both the Administrator & Irving ISD," Abbott wrote. "Has Irving ISD and its employees been involved in a fraudulent breach of state laws & a cover up? We must get the facts."