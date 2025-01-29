School official appears to advise parents of trans athletes to change birth certificate to play girls' sports

A school district administrator in Texas was seen encouraging parents to make false changes to their child's birth certificate so they would qualify to play in girls' sports as a biological male, according to a recently released video.

The footage shows a man, allegedly Reny Lizardo, who serves as the executive director of campus operations for the Irving Independent School District, telling an undercover journalist that "It’s not illegal if you don’t get caught" in regard to doctoring a child's birth certificate to undermine Texas state law that prevents trans athletes from competing in girls' sports.

"Could you legally change the gender on a birth certificate? I don't know enough about that subject," he says, according to video obtained by Accuracy in Media. "If you can get that done, and you turn us a birth certificate that says ‘this gender,’ that's the gender we go with."

When asked if a hypothetical trans athlete had the gender on a birth certificate changed to female and would be able to then play on the girls' soccer team, the man allegedly identified as Lizardo responds, "Yeah." He also says the school district could plead plausible deniability if the athlete's birth gender was uncovered and prompted a lawsuit.

"If a parent found out or a student found out and said, ‘Wait a second. This person isn’t this gender,’ and they, like, sued the district, we’d be in trouble. But, we can also say, 'We didn’t know' ... So, there’s a plausible deniability, I guess," he is seen saying before suggesting their conversation not be spoken about again.

"Me and you never had this conversation."

In June 2023, Texas passed the Save Women's Sports Act that bans trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports, and only allows students to compete in the gender category listed on their birth certificate. The law only allows schools to recognize changes made to birth certificates that were made to correct a clerical error.

Texas is one of 25 states in the U.S. to have a law in place to prevent or restrict trans athletes from competing against girls and women, and a national bill is currently making its way through Congress.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the footage involving Lizardo in a post on X, and called for him to be fired and criminally investigated.

"This Irving ISD Administrator should be fired on the spot. Both criminal & civil investigations must be taken against both the Administrator & Irving ISD," Abbott wrote. "Has Irving ISD and its employees been involved in a fraudulent breach of state laws & a cover up? We must get the facts."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Irving Independent School District for comment.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Jan. 14, which would cut federal funding for any public educational institution that allows trans athletes to compete against girls and women in sports.

Every Republican representative voted in favor of the bill, but only two Democrats, Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Vicente Gonzales, D-Texas, voted to pass it. The remaining 206 House Democrats all voted against. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., voted "present."

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrat or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.