Rory McIlroy brought to tears talking about rough year, including almost divorcing wife, after latest win

Rory McIlroy has won golf majors, but his latest win brought tears to his eyes for numerous reasons, including his personal life, with him and his wife, Erica, almost divorcing.

"It means a lot," McIlroy said, via Sky Sports, after winning the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai tournament for the third straight year. Erica and their daughter, Poppy, were at the course with him.

"I’ve been through a lot this year – personally, professionally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024. Look, I’ve persevered this year a lot, had close calls, wasn’t able to get it done, so to be able to get over the line – I got off to a great start, and then I didn’t have the best around the middle of the round."

McIlroy celebrated the victory with his family, which choked him up a bit as he started talking about it.

"Their support means the world to me," he said to reporters.

"To be able to show Poppy what happened today and maybe some of the reasons why I’m not around all of the time because I’m working or practicing… it’s incredible that they were here with me this week, and I’m excited to go celebrate with them."

McIlroy filed for divorce from Erica in May. However, McIlroy told the Guardian in June that their differences were reconciled.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together," he said.

"Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

On the golf course, though, McIlroy faced more adversity than he usually does, including a meltdown at this year’s U.S. Open, which was won by Bryson DeChambeau following some putting trouble from McIlroy in the final round.

It got to the point where he had to step away from the game for a bit before picking things back up with the Scottish Open.

McIlroy found himself in serious contention in the U.S. Open, the Irish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the Dubai Invitational, but he narrowly missed victory in all of those tournaments.

So, when he finally saw that final putt go down in Dubai, the emotions were clearly too much to contain.

"It’s been quite the year, but I’m super happy with where I am in my career and in my life, and I feel like everything’s worked out the way it was supposed to," McIlroy said.

