Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Roger Goodell considers tweaks to NFL's dynamic kickoff rules days after Trump criticism

NFL introduced the dynamic kickoff rules in March

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Outkick's Clay Travis interviews former President Trump at the Georgia-Alabama SEC clash Video

Outkick's Clay Travis interviews former President Trump at the Georgia-Alabama SEC clash

Former President Trump and Outkick's Clay Travis discuss the immigration crisis, Georgia vs. Alabama, and more at halftime of the massive SEC clash. 

The NFL introduced the dynamic kickoff prior to the start of the 2024 season, taking a page out of the XFL’s playbook.

But the new kickoff formations have not exactly led to increased returns.

Front Office Sports noted that only 29.1% of kickoffs have been returned this season — only about 7% more than what it was during the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players get ready for kickoff

New Orleans Saints cornerback Rico Payton, left, and linebacker Khaleke Hudson wait for a kickoff against the Carolina Panthers during the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 8. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Former President Trump sounded off on the new kickoff rules in an interview with OutKick founder Clay Travis on Saturday.

"Big time college football is as big as the NFL," he said. "I don't know what they're doing with the kickoff return in the NFL. And I don't want to get involved in controversy, of course, but it looks so bad.

"And I noticed that they hadn't done that in college, and they shouldn't do it," he said. "And I think the NFL should go back. And maybe it is a little bit more dangerous, but I doubt that it's any more dangerous. It's football."

JJ WATT EXPLAINS FRUSTRATIONS OF PLAYING AGAINST TOM BRADY, BILL BELICHICK: 'TWO OF THE BEST TO EVER DO IT'

NFL kickoff logo

The NFL kickoff logo is seen before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 8. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

"I think they made a terrible mistake in doing that," he said.

On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested changes could be coming to the rules. He noted that moving touchbacks up 5 yards could also be in play.

"I think we’ll have to make a few changes on the kickoff that will, I think, lead to a lot more kickoff returns," Goodell said on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football."

Roger Goodell in Brazil

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that a competition committee meeting will be held next week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.