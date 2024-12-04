Rockets coach Ime Udoka ejected from game, slams officiating for 'blatant missed calls'

The Rockets three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night after Houston suffered a 120-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Cup.

But much of the postgame conversation appeared to center around the fourth quarter ejection of second-year Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. Rockets forward Alperen Sengun was also thrown out of the game.

The coach and the player both appeared to be upset over the way the game was officiated, particularly the string of apparent missed calls on fouls committed against Sengun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Udoka eventually directed his ire at referee John Goble, which led to the head coach's aforementioned ejection.

2024 NBA CUP ODDS: KNICKS FAVORED AS QUARTERFINALS BEGIN

Although Udoka was disqualified from the game, he did not exit the court area quietly. A Rockets assistant had to step in between a visibly upset Udoka and the referee.

After the game, Udoka explained he took umbrage with the way the game was officiated.

"Missed calls, blatant missed calls right in front of you. You're calling ticky tack moving screens, little s--- like that, but you don't want to call the obvious ones right in front of you. That was it."

Udoka then shared some details on what he said during the exchange with the referee.

"Thought [Sengun] got fouled a few times on that drive and on the layup, and they don't want to call it. So I told him to get some f-----g glasses and open your eyes," Udoka said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rockets entered Wednesday in second place in the Western Conference. Houston had won 10 of the last 12 games before Tuesday's loss.

The Golden State Warriors host the Rockets on Dec. 5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.