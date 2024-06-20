Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

Reggie Jackson details racism he experienced while playing at Rickwood Field: 'I wouldn't wish it on anybody'

Jackson played in Birmingham as minor leaguer

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Negro League stars returned to Rickwood Field, the home of the late Willie Mays' professional baseball debut, on Thursday night to celebrate the history of the Black legends of the game.

Reggie Jackson missed the Negro League era, but he did play minor league baseball at the legendary Birmingham, Alabama, field.

Jackson suited up for the Birmingham Black Barons, which were a minor league affiliate of the then Kansas City Athletics. And although it was after segregation ended, racism in the area had not.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reggie Jackson addresses the crowd during a pregame ceremony introducing the first members of the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame prior to the game between the Athletics and the New York Yankees on September 5, 2018, in Oakland, California.

Reggie Jackson addresses the crowd during a pregame ceremony introducing the first members of the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame prior to the game between the Athletics and the New York Yankees on September 5, 2018, in Oakland, California. (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

When speaking with the MLB on FOX team ahead of the Giants-Cardinals game at Rickwood, Jackson said it was "not easy" to return to the field.

"The racism when I played here, the difficulty of going through different places where we traveled … I wouldn’t wish it on anybody," Jackson began before sharing his harsh reality.

"I would walk into restaurants, they would point at me and say ‘that n----- can’t eat here.’ I would go to a hotel, and they’d say ‘that n----- can’t stay here.’ We went to [former A's owner] Charlie Finley’s country club for a welcome-home dinner, and they pointed me out with the n-word, ‘he can’t come in here …'

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson on stage

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson takes the stage during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, New York. (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

JOHNNY BENCH RECALLS HILARIOUS INSTANCE OF WILLIE MAYS TRYING TO STEAL HIS SIGNS: 'YOU GOT ME!'

"Had it not been for Rollie Fingers, Johnny McNamara, Dave Duncan, Joe and Sharron Rudy, I slept on their couch three or four nights a week for about a month and a half. Finally, they threatened to burn our apartment complex down unless I got out. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody."

Jackson went on to hit 563 home runs in his eventual Hall of Fame career, aptly earning the name "Mr. October" thanks to his performance in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series when he hit three home runs in the Yankees' title-clincher against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reggie Jackson with world series trophy

Reggie Jackson carries out the World Series trophy during a ceremony honoring the 50-year reunion of the 1973 World Series champion Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on April 16, 2023, in Oakland, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willie Mays' son, Michael, addressed the crowd before the game, asking them to make as much noise as they could so that his father could hear. Willie, an original Black Baron, died Tuesday at age 93.

The game can be viewed on FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.