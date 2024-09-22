Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds

Reds fire David Bell with 5 games left in regular season

Reds named bench coach Freddie Benavides the interim manager

Ryan Gaydos
The Cincinnati Reds are about to play their last few games of the 2024 season but will be doing so without David Bell in the dugout.

The Reds fired Bell on Sunday night after the game lost 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The loss dropped the Reds to 76-81 on the season.

David Bell vs Rays

Jul 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Tropicana Field.  (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati named bench coach Freddie Benavides the interim manager for the final five games of the season.

"David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons. We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025," Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said in a news release.

The Reds hired Bell before the start of the 2019 season as he replaced Bryan Price and Jim Riggleman. Price was fired during the 2018 season and Riggleman took over for the rest of that year.

David Bell in the dugout

Jul 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Bell never led Cincinnati to a better standing than third in the National League Central division. The Reds made the playoffs in the 2020 coronavirus-impacted season but it’s their only playoff appearance since 2013.

Bell is 409-456 as a manager.

Cincinnati has a lot of potential and the organization clearly sees that a new voice might help the team get over the hump. Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott are among the young players leading the charge into the future.

David Bell manages Reds vs Pirates

Sep 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) reacts after a play in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. (Katie Stratman-Imagn Images)

The Reds’ offseason will just start a little earlier than every other team.

