Red Sox land lefty starter Garrett Crochet in trade with White Sox

Talented left-handed starter Garrett Crochet is switching Sox.

The Boston Red Sox have landed Crochet in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Boston is sending prospect catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez to the White Sox in exchange for Crochet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York Mets, who already landed Juan Soto on a record-breaking $765 million deal, were reportedly also in the running for Crochet's services next season. The Red Sox, a team with a deep farm system, unloaded four top-15 prospects to get the deal done, per MLB Pipeline.

What the Red Sox get in return is a budding star in their rotation, which needed a stud from the left side. Crochet is also under cheap team control for two years before becoming a free agent in 2027.

YANKEES SIGN ACE PITCHER TO HISTORIC CONTRACT AFTER LOSING JUAN SOTO SWEEPSTAKES: REPORTS

The White Sox made all the wrong MLB history last season with the worst record ever in a single year, but Crochet was a lone bright spot on the roster.

In his first All-Star season, Crochet pitched to a 3.58 ERA over 146 innings with 209 strikeouts and 33 walks.

His swing-and-miss stuff is what the Red Sox hope can be delivered at Fenway Park and beyond this season as a top-line rotation piece.

After the New York Yankees landed Max Fried, another reported Red Sox target in free agency, on an eight-year deal, Boston GM Craig Breslow quickly pivoted to Crochet to make sure they got a key piece for 2025 and beyond.

The Red Sox are not expected to be done, however. They were in on the Soto sweepstakes while also checking in on other position players as they hope to build a team worthy of reaching the postseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the White Sox, their rebuild continues, and top prospects like the ones they got in this deal are what’s needed to make that work in the long run.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.