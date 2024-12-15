Ravens star Lamar Jackson launches 5 touchdowns to destroy Giants

The highest point spread of the NFL season came to fruition on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens thrashed the New York Giants, 35-14, with Lamar Jackson throwing five touchdown passes to lead the way for the flock.

Baltimore, coming off its Week 14 bye, is now 9-5 on the season. Meanwhile, the Giants are eyeing the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft after falling to 2-12.

It was an inauspicious start for the Ravens after Justice Hill got them in terrific field position with a long kickoff return. However, on the first offensive snap, Jackson fumbled what would've been a first down run.

But the Ravens forced back-to-back punts from the Giants before finally getting their way into the colored paint.

It was Mark Andrews finding the end zone on a 13-yard strike by Jackson, and he set a Ravens record in the process with his 48th career score for the most in franchise history.

Andrews finished the game with two catches for 24 yards and the score.

Rashod Bateman, though, was the Ravens’ leading receiver in this game despite having just three catches. He scored twice for Jackson, including a beautiful pass on the run for a 49-yard score.

Bateman would score again on the very next drive, this time from 20 yards out in the back left of the end zone.

The game would see a 21-7 score at halftime, with the Giants able to get Devin Singletary into the end zone to at least get on the board.

But Baltimore set the tone in the second half with a 12-play drive that churned 6:38 of clock and made it 28-7 with Devontez Walker scoring his first career touchdown, a 21-yard catch-and-run.

Meanwhile, the Giants had Tim Boyle enter the game after Tommy DeVito suffered a head injury. He was able to find Malik Nabers, who had 10 catches for 82 yards, in the end zone.

But that came after Jackson had found Hill for another long touchdown, this time a 27-yard catch-and-run for his fifth and final touchdown on the day.

Jackson was uber efficient in this one, going 21-for-25 for 290 yards while also rushing for 65 yards on six carries.

It was a rather pedestrian day for Derrick Henry, who rushed 14 times for 67 yards.

