Ravens' Mark Andrews breaks silence after critical drop in playoffs led to death threats: 'Absolutely gutted'

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has spoken for the first time since his crucial dropped two-point conversion in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Andrews took the high road despite facing ridicule and even death threats after a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel," Andrews wrote on his Instagram page. "I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans.

"I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.

"I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world.

"I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it. #GodBless"

RAVENS STAR PLEADS FOR SOMEBODY TO BEAT CHIEFS: ‘WE CAN’T LET THEM KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS'

A GoFundMe was launched by the "Bills Mafia," which has raised over $100,000 for Andrews’ foundation. The Ravens addressed the classy move by the Bills fan base Wednesday.

"Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes," a Ravens’ X post said.

Andrews’ drop couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Ravens because a successful two-point conversion would’ve tied the game in Orchard Park, New York, at 27 with less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw the ball perfectly to his usually trusty tight end running toward the right pylon, but Andrews couldn’t secure it in the frigid, snowy conditions. And the reaction said it all from the Ravens on the field and the sideline.

The Bills knew they had escaped potential defeat if the game had gone to overtime. Instead, the Bills are heading to Kansas City this weekend for another chapter of their rivalry with the Chiefs.

Andrews’ teammates were quick to console him on the sideline, where he looked shocked at what had transpired. And though he admitted feeling gutted after the game, Jackson defended Andrews, saying it was a team loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrews, the third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has played seven seasons with Baltimore. He finished his 2024 campaign with a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns among his 55 receptions for 673 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.